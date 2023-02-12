B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has GBX 500 ($6.01) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 395 ($4.75) to GBX 415 ($4.99) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 414 ($4.98) to GBX 555 ($6.67) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.71) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 495.63 ($5.96).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Stock Down 2.5 %

BME stock opened at GBX 471.70 ($5.67) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 434.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 389.67. The stock has a market cap of £4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,209.49. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 289 ($3.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 617.60 ($7.42).

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

In related news, insider Mike Schmidt acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.40) per share, with a total value of £22,450 ($26,986.42).

About B&M European Value Retail

(Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.