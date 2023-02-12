Short Interest in Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Declines By 98.8%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the January 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Price Performance
Shares of AIOSF stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $3.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile
