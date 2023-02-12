Short Interest in Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Declines By 98.8%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the January 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Price Performance

Shares of AIOSF stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $3.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

