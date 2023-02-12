Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Darktrace (LON:DARK)

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 520 ($6.25) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.21) price target on shares of Darktrace in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Darktrace Stock Performance

DARK opened at GBX 239.40 ($2.88) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 264.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 342.05. Darktrace has a 1-year low of GBX 198 ($2.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 560.80 ($6.74).

Insider Buying and Selling

About Darktrace

In other news, insider Poppy Gustafsson purchased 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £108,000 ($129,823.30).

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

