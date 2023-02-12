Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DLG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.04) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.76) to GBX 225 ($2.70) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut Direct Line Insurance Group to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Shore Capital dropped their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 160 ($1.92) to GBX 159 ($1.91) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.76) to GBX 220 ($2.64) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.25) to GBX 260 ($3.13) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 235.60 ($2.83).

DLG opened at GBX 179.50 ($2.16) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 200.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 203.04. The stock has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 897.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 161.95 ($1.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 309.30 ($3.72).

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Penny James sold 218,040 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.67), for a total transaction of £484,048.80 ($581,859.36).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

