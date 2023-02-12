Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.71.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $93.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.52.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 72,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 380,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at $308,000. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Featured Stories

