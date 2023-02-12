Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE)

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 620 ($7.45) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 670 ($8.05) to GBX 520 ($6.25) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.53) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 628.33 ($7.55).

Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 582 ($7.00) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 535.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 523.60. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of GBX 388.18 ($4.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 739 ($8.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 8,314.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.00%.

In other news, insider Toby Courtauld sold 39,270 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.41), for a total transaction of £209,309.10 ($251,603.68).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

