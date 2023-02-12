Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AFRM. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Affirm stock opened at $12.52 on Thursday. Affirm has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.40.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $399.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Affirm will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $158,694.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 51,861 shares of company stock valued at $694,246 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 12.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,050 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 9.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,510,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 96.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 38.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,202 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,278 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

