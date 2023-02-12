Cowen Raises Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target to $100.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.71.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

AEIS stock opened at $93.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.57. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.98 and a 200-day moving average of $87.52.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 243.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 259.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 72.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

See Also

