Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. William Blair began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $412.81.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $370.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $348.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $499.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,717 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 11,317 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 267.3% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 20,819 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

