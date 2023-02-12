Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $20.00 at DA Davidson

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Affirm from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Affirm from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Affirm from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Affirm from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 11.40 and a quick ratio of 11.41. Affirm has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $54.49.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 55.05%. The company had revenue of $399.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Affirm will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $158,694.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,860 shares in the company, valued at $476,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 51,861 shares of company stock worth $694,246 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Affirm by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth about $4,056,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Affirm by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 20,917 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Affirm by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 785,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

