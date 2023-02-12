Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Target Price to $12.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Affirm from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Affirm from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Affirm from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Affirm from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of AFRM opened at $12.52 on Thursday. Affirm has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 11.40 and a quick ratio of 11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 55.05%. The company had revenue of $399.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $158,694.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,861 shares of company stock valued at $694,246. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 8.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 21.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 159.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 48.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

See Also

