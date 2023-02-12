BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Update

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, a growth of 4,718.5% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

BetterLife Pharma stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. BetterLife Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.19.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of neurological disorders in Canada and internationally. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

