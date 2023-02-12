Oppenheimer Weighs in on Green Plains Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Green Plains in a research report issued on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Green Plains’ current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Green Plains Stock Down 0.8 %

GPRE stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.74. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $41.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.42 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

In other Green Plains news, CFO James E. Stark bought 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,683,000 after buying an additional 1,181,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,494,000 after buying an additional 290,543 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,234,000 after buying an additional 266,997 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 9.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,608,000 after buying an additional 330,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,805,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,003,000 after buying an additional 76,362 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

