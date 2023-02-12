Brokers Offer Predictions for Mattel, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Mattel in a report released on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Mattel’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Mattel had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Mattel from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of MAT opened at $18.44 on Friday. Mattel has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Mattel in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 173.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 74.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 93.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

