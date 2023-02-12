The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of J. M. Smucker in a report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.40. The consensus estimate for J. M. Smucker’s current full-year earnings is $8.68 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SJM. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $148.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.24. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,097 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,816 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,973,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

