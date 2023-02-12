Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VWE)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a report released on Thursday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vintage Wine Estates’ current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Vintage Wine Estates’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VWE. DA Davidson cut Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Vintage Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

Vintage Wine Estates Price Performance

Shares of VWE opened at $1.92 on Friday. Vintage Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $118.44 million, a P/E ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.90 million. Vintage Wine Estates had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.

Insider Activity at Vintage Wine Estates

In related news, Director Timothy D. Proctor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $33,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,608.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy D. Proctor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $33,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,608.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,441.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vintage Wine Estates

(Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.