Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Intapp in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intapp’s current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intapp’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

INTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Intapp Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

INTA stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41. Intapp has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $35.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Intapp by 460.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Intapp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at $94,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intapp news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 62,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $2,199,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,104 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,016.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intapp news, CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 5,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $117,359.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,648,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 62,543 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $2,199,011.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,171 shares of company stock worth $6,761,536 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Articles

