KeyCorp Comments on Paycom Software, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Paycom Software in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $5.88 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $317.09 on Friday. Paycom Software has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $313.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.26.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 405.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

