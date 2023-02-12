InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InnovAge in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for InnovAge’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for InnovAge’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on INNV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on InnovAge from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on InnovAge from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on InnovAge from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

OTCMKTS:INNV opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. InnovAge has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in InnovAge by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in InnovAge by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in InnovAge by 4,122.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InnovAge by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,892,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

