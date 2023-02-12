William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

JKHY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

Shares of JKHY opened at $170.41 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $163.56 and a one year high of $212.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 40.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

