Analysts Offer Predictions for Visa Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Visa in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.97 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Shares of V opened at $227.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Visa has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

