Barrington Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H&R Block in a report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will earn $4.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.70. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HRB. TheStreet downgraded H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.24.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 33.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 56.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 0.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

