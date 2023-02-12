Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AGCO Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for AGCO in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.85. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $13.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AGCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AGCO to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $138.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AGCO has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in AGCO by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in AGCO by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in AGCO by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,569.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.09%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

