Valvoline Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valvoline in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Valvoline’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Valvoline had a return on equity of 126.78% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VVV. StockNews.com lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

VVV opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.38. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Valvoline by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Valvoline by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Valvoline by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $320,504.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,176.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,786 shares of company stock worth $622,611 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 21.37%.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

