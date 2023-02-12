NOV Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NOV in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NOV’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. NOV has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in NOV by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,263,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $258,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487,193 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 155.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,660,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,986 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 88.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,950,000 after buying an additional 2,720,566 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 374.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,854,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,194,000 after buying an additional 2,253,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NOV by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,308,000 after buying an additional 2,227,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

