Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aramark’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Aramark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Aramark’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aramark’s FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65. Aramark has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Aramark by 14.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 28,204 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 135,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,479,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,158,000 after purchasing an additional 342,296 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 60,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

