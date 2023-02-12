Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Increased by Analyst

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.69). The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.64) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $33.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $54.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.80.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.52 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,966 shares of company stock worth $4,050,435. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,325,000 after acquiring an additional 76,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after acquiring an additional 900,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,990,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,306,000 after acquiring an additional 69,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,742,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,444 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

