The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for AZEK in a research report issued on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AZEK’s FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.28.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. AZEK has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $31.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in AZEK by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 3.0% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 6.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

