Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Delta Apparel, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Delta Apparel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Delta Apparel’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Delta Apparel’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.65). Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $115.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.80 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DLA opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Apparel has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $32.80.

In other news, Director A Alexander Taylor II purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $58,475 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel during the 3rd quarter worth about $945,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Delta Apparel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Delta Apparel by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 43,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Delta Apparel by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Delta Apparel by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

