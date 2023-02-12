Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Boosted by Analyst

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Emerson Electric in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

EMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

EMR stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $284,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 5.5% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $247,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

