Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will earn $3.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.56. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $13.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.10.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $297.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $225.28 and a 12 month high of $325.19. The stock has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,720,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,298 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000,000 after buying an additional 2,983,253 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,563,000 after buying an additional 826,959 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after buying an additional 652,321 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5,017.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 387,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 380,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $460,180.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $603,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $460,180.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at $21,005,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,004 shares of company stock worth $6,933,219. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

