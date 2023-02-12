William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of FirstService in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for FirstService’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

FirstService Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ FSV opened at $142.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.94. FirstService has a 12 month low of $112.44 and a 12 month high of $158.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in FirstService during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstService during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in FirstService by 125.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstService during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Featured Stories

