Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issued By Wedbush

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Varonis Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.22). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Varonis Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VRNS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.76.
In other news, CFO Guy Melamed bought 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 490,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,195.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy Melamed purchased 24,400 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,195.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
