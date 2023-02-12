Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issued By Wedbush

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Varonis Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.22). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Varonis Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VRNS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.76.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 0.88. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $51.60.

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed bought 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 490,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,195.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy Melamed purchased 24,400 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,195.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.