Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Haynes International, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Haynes International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst M. Leshock now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Haynes International’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Haynes International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Haynes International had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $143.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.22 million.

Haynes International Stock Up 1.2 %

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

Shares of HAYN opened at $53.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $674.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Haynes International by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,666,000 after acquiring an additional 113,889 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,131,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Haynes International

In related news, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 24,893 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $1,249,379.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,489.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Haynes International news, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 24,893 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $1,249,379.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,489.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 3,500 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $172,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,140.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,459. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

