PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.39. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.98%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 53,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 32,549 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

