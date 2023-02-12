MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note issued on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for MGM Resorts International’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.04.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $43.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,611 shares of company stock valued at $15,339,062 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,424,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,373 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after acquiring an additional 317,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,740,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,416,000 after acquiring an additional 349,549 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,679,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,323,000 after acquiring an additional 195,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,295,000 after purchasing an additional 67,704 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

