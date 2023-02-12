Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$6.15 to C$6.50. The stock had previously closed at $3.06, but opened at $3.15. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 155,490 shares traded.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVM. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 137,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 17.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $565.66 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.95.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

