Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect Palantir Technologies to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Palantir Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 2.90. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 39.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7,194.2% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.
About Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palantir Technologies (PLTR)
