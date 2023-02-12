Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) vs. Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Critical Survey

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) and Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Security Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus target price of $72.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.98%. Given Independent Bank Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Independent Bank Group is more favorable than Security Federal.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Group 27.78% 8.72% 1.16% Security Federal 19.60% 12.08% 0.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.8% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of Security Federal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Independent Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Security Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Independent Bank Group pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Security Federal pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Independent Bank Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Independent Bank Group and Security Federal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Group $706.48 million 3.65 $196.29 million $4.69 13.33 Security Federal $52.19 million 1.77 $12.77 million $3.15 9.05

Independent Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal. Security Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security Federal has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats Security Federal on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions. The company was founded by David R. Brooks in 1988 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

About Security Federal

Security Federal Corp. is a bank holding company for Security Federal Bank, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and originating commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, consumer loans, and mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate. Its products and services include personal savings and loans, online and mobile banking, investment services, home, auto, and business insurance, trust services, credit cards, business loans, and business credit cards. The company was founded in July 1987 and is headquartered in Aiken, SC.

