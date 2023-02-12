Financial Survey: Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) & YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ)

YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ – Get Rating) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Rover Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% of YogaWorks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Rover Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for YogaWorks and Rover Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YogaWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A Rover Group 0 4 4 0 2.50

Profitability

Rover Group has a consensus price target of $6.47, suggesting a potential upside of 66.29%. Given Rover Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rover Group is more favorable than YogaWorks.

This table compares YogaWorks and Rover Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A Rover Group 4.15% -7.20% -5.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares YogaWorks and Rover Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rover Group $109.84 million 6.51 -$64.05 million $0.04 97.25

YogaWorks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rover Group.

Summary

Rover Group beats YogaWorks on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YogaWorks

YogaWorks, Inc. operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks.com Web platform. As of May 14, 2019, it owned and operated 68 studios in Los Angeles, Orange County, Northern California, New York City, Boston, Baltimore, the Washington, D.C. area, Houston, and Atlanta. The company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. in April 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. On October 14, 2020, YogaWorks, Inc., a Delaware C-Corporation, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on May 5, 2021.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

