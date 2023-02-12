Financial Survey: UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) vs. Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) and UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Xencor has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UroGen Pharma has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Xencor and UroGen Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor 10.07% 4.04% 3.54% UroGen Pharma -175.16% N/A -78.11%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor $275.11 million 8.05 $82.63 million $0.48 76.98 UroGen Pharma $48.04 million 4.35 -$110.82 million ($4.83) -1.90

This table compares Xencor and UroGen Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Xencor has higher revenue and earnings than UroGen Pharma. UroGen Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xencor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Xencor and UroGen Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor 0 0 10 1 3.09 UroGen Pharma 0 2 2 0 2.50

Xencor presently has a consensus price target of $47.44, suggesting a potential upside of 28.40%. UroGen Pharma has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.29%. Given UroGen Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UroGen Pharma is more favorable than Xencor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Xencor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of UroGen Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Xencor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of UroGen Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Xencor beats UroGen Pharma on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc. is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The company was founded by Bassil I. Dahiyat and Stephen L. Mayo in August 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, CA.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. The firm’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. Its approved product Jelmyto (mitomycin) for pyelocalyceal solution and investigational treatment UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer respectively. The company was founded by Asher Holzer in 2004 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

