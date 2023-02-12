Head-To-Head Survey: International Consolidated Companies (INCC) & Its Rivals

International Consolidated Companies (OTCMKTS:INCC – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare International Consolidated Companies to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Consolidated Companies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio International Consolidated Companies N/A N/A 0.00 International Consolidated Companies Competitors $1.42 billion $115.01 million 1,193.75

International Consolidated Companies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than International Consolidated Companies. International Consolidated Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Consolidated Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A International Consolidated Companies Competitors 738 3836 5964 101 2.51

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for International Consolidated Companies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 17.97%. Given International Consolidated Companies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe International Consolidated Companies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.7% of International Consolidated Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of International Consolidated Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares International Consolidated Companies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Consolidated Companies N/A N/A N/A International Consolidated Companies Competitors -10.42% -35.73% -9.25%

Summary

International Consolidated Companies competitors beat International Consolidated Companies on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

International Consolidated Companies Company Profile

International Consolidated Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of venture capital funding for qualified projects in the expanding legal cannabis industry. It focuses on acquiring and expanding businesses that offer services and technologies to assist medical marijuana growers and patients. The company was founded by Antonio F. Uccello III on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

