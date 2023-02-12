FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) versus Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Head-To-Head Contrast

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.9% of FONAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of FONAR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Zynex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get FONAR alerts:

Risk and Volatility

FONAR has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynex has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FONAR 10.92% 8.28% 6.11% Zynex 12.35% 26.05% 14.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FONAR and Zynex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares FONAR and Zynex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FONAR $97.59 million N/A $12.44 million N/A N/A Zynex $149.73 million 3.15 $17.10 million $0.47 26.79

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than FONAR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FONAR and Zynex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FONAR 0 0 0 0 N/A Zynex 0 0 3 0 3.00

Zynex has a consensus target price of $17.17, indicating a potential upside of 36.35%. Given Zynex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zynex is more favorable than FONAR.

Summary

Zynex beats FONAR on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FONAR

(Get Rating)

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI. The Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segment offers management, administrative, billing and collection services, office space, equipment, repair, maintenance service and clerical, and non-medical personnel to medical providers through its subsidiary, Health Management Corp. of America. The company was founded by Raymond V. Damadian on July 17, 1978 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

About Zynex

(Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.