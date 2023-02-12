Tripadvisor (TRIP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Tripadvisor to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Tripadvisor Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $24.06 on Friday. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -343.71 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Tripadvisor by 20.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,352 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 5.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Tripadvisor
TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tripadvisor (TRIP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.