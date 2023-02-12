Eversource Energy (ES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect Eversource Energy to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Eversource Energy Stock Performance
Shares of ES stock opened at $80.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.48. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46.
Eversource Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.59%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after purchasing an additional 158,844 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eversource Energy (ES)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.