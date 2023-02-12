Vitesse Energy (VTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 13th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VTS stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. Vitesse Energy has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc is based in NEW YORK.

