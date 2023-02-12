Endava (DAVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $231.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.56 million. Endava had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 22.06%. On average, analysts expect Endava to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Endava Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of Endava stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average is $83.93. Endava has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $146.46.
DAVA has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.11.
About Endava
Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
