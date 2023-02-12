Conduent (CNDT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Conduent to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Conduent Price Performance

CNDT opened at $4.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $954.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.70. Conduent has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $5.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conduent

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Conduent in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Conduent by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Conduent in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Conduent by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Conduent by 14,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 10,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

