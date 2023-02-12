Grosvenor Capital Management (GCMG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.98 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 241.25% and a net margin of 5.52%. On average, analysts expect Grosvenor Capital Management to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Grosvenor Capital Management stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.49. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $10.86.

GCMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Grosvenor Capital Management from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $10.50 price target on Grosvenor Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

