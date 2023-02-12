eGain (EGAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

eGain Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.99 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68. eGain has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 503.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 81.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 17.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 1,354.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. 62.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About eGain

EGAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

